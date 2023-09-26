Hideaway Golf Club Job Fair

LA QUINTA – Hideaway Golf Club, the premiere private golf club in Coachella Valley, is ready to hire over 40 full-time, part-time, and seasonal positions at its upcoming job fair on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm.

Positions include bartenders, dishwashers/stewards, food runners, greenskeepers, hostesses/hosts, line and prep cooks, massage therapists, outside services, retail sales associates, servers, and many more. To view the complete list of open positions, visit HideawayGolfCLub.com/Contact.

“We are excited to be able to hire many new Hideaway stuff who embody the long-standing service culture,” stated Thor Damerval, Hideaway’s General Manager and COO. “Our staff is key to enhancing Members day-to-day Club experience, possessing excellent Member recognition and Member engagement while supporting a “yes” culture.”

To attend the job fair, candidates should arrive interview-ready and bring their resume and valid ID. Managers will be onsite to interview candidates and be able to extend job offers on the spot. All candidates must be eligible to work in United States and pass a background check prior to employment. Employee benefits may include health, vision, dental benefits available the 1st of the month following 30 days of employment, life insurance, pet benefits, rocket lawyer, 401k matching retirement program, paid vacation, sick leave and daily lunch program.

For more information, call (760) 777 – 7400 or visit hideawaygolfclub.com.