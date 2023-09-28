Enjoy the Sights, Sounds, and Food at First Ever Coachella Valley Filipino Festival

As a proud Filipino-American, I am so happy to announce the first ever Coachella Valley Filipino Festival. And the best part? It’s free! Click here for more information, and read the press release from the Palm Springs Cultural Center below.

Hope to see you there! Please stop by and say hello!

The Coachella Valley is gearing up for a historic cultural extravaganza as the first annual Coachella Valley Filipino Festival (CVFF) prepares to take center stage at the Palm Springs Cultural Center on Sunday, October 8th, 2023. This momentous event, open to the public and completely free, promises to be a vibrant celebration of the local Filipino-American community’s rich cultural heritage, featuring an array of activities, food, arts, and music.

The Festival is a joint production of the 501(c)(3) nonprofit Palm Springs Cultural Center and the CVFF Planning Committee, which includes local Fil-Am community leaders representing a variety of organizations such as Bayanihan Desert, National Alliance of Filipino Americans (NAFA), the Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA-IE), and the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA-IE). This collaborative effort is dedicated to showcasing and honoring Filipino cultural identity and the community’s significant contributions to the Coachella Valley and Southern California.

Coachella Valley residents and visitors alike will have the opportunity to enjoy the beauty and diversity of Filipino culture. The family-friendly event, which will run from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, is set to feature:

Food Paradise: Multiple food vendors specializing in Filipino cuisine from across Southern California will offer a delectable selection of traditional and fusion dishes.

Live Performances: The event’s lineup includes live musical and dance performances from internationally known acts such as Ruby Ibarra, DJ Nico Blitz, Kayamanan Ng Lahi, Junior New System and Pakaraguian Kulintang Ensemble; as well as special appearances by Manny the Movie Guy and Mrs. Asia USA California Wendy Lindo. Local performers will take stage as well – more detailed information on the CVFF lineup to follow.

Cultural Marketplace: Attendees will have the opportunity to browse a curated marketplace featuring unique treasures and crafts reflecting Filipino culture.

Art & Culture: Visitors can explore artist exhibitions and cultural demonstrations delving into the world of Filipino art and creativity.

Family-Friendly Activities: CVFF promises a day of enjoyment for all ages, with activities designed to engage and entertain the whole family.

Themed Cocktails: An outdoor bar will serve festival-themed cocktails, providing a perfect setting to relax and enjoy the festivities.

Education & Awareness: Learn about the rich history and significant contributions of the Filipino-American community in our region.

And so much more!

Admission to this historic event is FREE, making it accessible to everyone. The Coachella Valley Filipino Festival is sponsored in part by PS Resorts, Contour Dermatology, Agua Caliente Casinos, Off The Charts Dispensary and Lounge, Mara Gladstone & Max Finneran, the Alexander and Eva Nemeth Foundation, the City of Palm Springs, and NBC Palm Springs, and Palma City Productions.