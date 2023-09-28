FNL Game of the Week: La Quinta vs. Palm Desert

The annual Flag Game returns and Desert Empire League play finally gets under for another week of Friday Night Lights in the Coachella Valley. The Palm Desert Aztecs are looking for their first win of the season against the La Quinta Blackhawks.

Last year, the Blackhawks ended their years-long drought against the Aztecs, winning 41-34. This was Palm Desert’s only loss in league last season. However this year both teams are fairly young and with league getting underway they all are excited to start off on a clean slate.

“We’re all excited about it. I told the boys after our last game that you don’t have to go 10-0 to win league, says Aztecs’ Head Coach Rudy Forti. “You just got to win the five in league, so we got to hit a reset button.”

Meanwhile, the Blackhawks are a nest riddled with some unfortunate injuries. Coach Ruiz says, a number of starters are out with the team being very dependent on the ‘next man up’ mentality.

Regardless, Coach Ruiz and his Blackhawks are pumped and adds it’s the work his team puts in day in and day out that truly make the difference.

“This is what we’ve been working for. The kids have been working their tails off and I’m excited for them,” says Coach Ruiz. “We got a lot of new guys stepping up and it’s going to be exciting to see the good things that they do. You know, they’re showing up every day and they’re putting in the work, you know, that’s important.”

The Flag Game starts at 7pm at Palm Desert High School and our Tali Letoi will have a live preview at 5pm and 6pm right here on NBC Palm Springs!