League Play across the Valley makes for the most exciting time of year

Desert Empire League play officially kicks off with a bang. The Palm Desert Aztecs not only nab their first win of the season but add to the win column in a crucial time — playoff implications already in the first game.

Coach Forti held nothing back as he expressed how much the win meant, not just to him in his first year as Head Coach but to the entire team.

“I’m happy for these boys. We struggled the first five weeks and we rallied around each other and we got it done tonight,” says Coach Forti. “I’m so happy for the boys, I’m so happy for these coaches.”

And it’s just the beginning for them in the DEL.

“Very exciting but I told them this can’t be the defining moment of our season,” says Coach Forti. “We got four more to go, we wanted to get this one its a big one it sets the tone but it can’t be the defining moment.”

The Rancho Mirage Rattlers trailing the Palm Springs Indians turn things around in the second half to kick things off at the Ramon Road Rivalry. They start the DEL play 1-0 while the Indians begin 0-1.

In the Desert Valley League, Cathedral City narrowly falls to Indio after the Rajahs seal the deal with a clutch field goal by Angel Toscano.

The Desert Mirage Rams add to the win column as well after running down Twentynine Palms Wildcats, who are drop 0-2 in the DVL.

Coachella Valley continues it’s dominating win streak in the DVL, but they’re not alone. The Yucca Valley Trojans add to the win column in similar fashion, blowing out Desert Hot Springs 48-14.

The Mighty Arabs and the Trojans will go head to head Friday, October 6th.