Palm Desert’s Concerts in The Park Series to Resume Thursday

PALM DESERT (CNS) – Palm Desert will resume its free Concerts in The Park series Thursday with a performance from a Journey tribute band.

The concerts will be held each Thursday at the Palm Desert Civic Center Park, 43900 San Pablo Ave., and are a continuation of the free weekly concerts held on Thursdays in May. Those shows featured performances from Upstream, We Belong, AMFM and Yachty by Nature.

“The concerts feature a diverse range of talented performers and tribute bands designed to please music lovers of all ages and tastes,” Palm Desert city officials wrote in a statement. “The public is welcome to bring chairs and picnic baskets, or enjoy delicious creations offered by food trucks parked by the amphitheater.”

Food and beverage trucks will be available one hour before each show.

This week’s performance will be from Classic Journey, which features Franky Dee and a band playing the anthems and ballads that made Journey famous. The series will continue Oct. 12 with The Mighty Untouchables, Oct. 19 with Leanna and Miguel and Oct. 26 with ’80s Ladies.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early and take blankets or lawn chairs to enjoy each show comfortably. No alcohol or smoking will be allowed.

The concerts also feature a sign language interpreter on the east side of the stage.

More information about the series can be found at discoverpalmdesert.com.

