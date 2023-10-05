Girls Flag Football: Lady Aztecs and Golden Eagles are both trailblazers

What a time to be alive in the Coachella Valley but especially at Palm Desert High School and Desert Hot Springs High School. Both schools have gotten their Girls Flag Football programs up and running behind coaches just as as dedicated to a new beginning.

The Lady Aztecs hosted the Lady Golden Eagles for two games at Aztec Stadium. This would mark the first ever game for Desert Hot Springs. October third also marked “Mean Girls Day,” in which all of the Lady Golden Eagles rocked pink socks and headbands to match.

One star on the Aztecs shined through on defense, Madeleine ‘Scotti’ Scott. She had not one but two pick-six’s in Game 1 which helped lift the Aztecs to victory in Game 1, the final 37-6. Nylah McClelland also had a touchdown as well late in Game 1.

“I think it was our want to win it,” says Scott on what the key to victory was for them. “Obviously we’ve got a lot of hard work and factors that play into it and Coach Oswood has taught up a lot, just keeping your eye on the ball and knowing your plays. So that’s the main part.”

Desert Hot Springs came alive in Game 2 and kept it neck and neck for most of game. But they’d narrowly fall 13-7 to Palm Desert in the end.