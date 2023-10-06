Renova Energy New Corporate Center Building Grand Opening/Ribbon Cutting

PALM DESERT, CA – Renova Energy, the Coachella Valley’s largest solar system installation company, will be celebrating the opening of their new cooperate center building on October 6 from 11am to 1pm.

The newly renovated building, located at the corner of Cook Street and Hovely in Palm Desert, will house all the administrative functions of Renova Energy, according to the press release.

Those expected to attend are political leaders, including Palm Desert Council Member Jan Harnik, as well as Renova Energy founder and CEO Vincent Battaglia, Renova employees, Palm Desert Area Chamber of Commerce representatives, Renova customers, community leaders, and others.

After brief remarks, attendees will be invited to enjoy refreshments as they leisurely tour the new building. The newly renovated Corporate Center is 26,000 sq. ft., two stories, and contains space for continued expansion. The company currently stands at more than 350 employees and has recently expanded into Arizona as well.

Renova Energy’s first commercial location was a small nearby building on Joni Drive that housed five employees. Since its humble beginnings in 2006, Renova has grown to a $70M company with more than 10,000 solar systems in addition to 1,000 batteries valleywide. A SunPower Elite Dealer, Renova is among the largest privately held solar companies in California.

The mission of Renova remains the same as when it was founded – to provide a clean energy option for Southwest Desert families, businesses, and nonprofits through solar and batteries in a move towards total independence from utility companies through full microgrids.