DHSPD Receives $107,000 Grant to Support Ongoing Enforcement, Programs

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – The Desert Hot Springs Police Department Monday announced it received a $107,000 grant to support ongoing enforcement and education programs aimed at reducing the number of serious injuries and deaths on the city’s roads.

“This funding will strengthen our commitment to public safety in our community,” Police Chief Jim Henson said in a statement. “We will be able to increase our efforts in making our roads safer for everyone and focus on critical areas such as distracted driving, impaired driving and speeding.”

The grant will help fund enforcement operations that focus on drivers who drive while using their cellphones, exhibit driving behaviors that put people who are walking or biking at risk, speed, fail to yield, run stop signs or red lights, and make improper turns or lane changes, according to police.

Additionally, police will conduct more DUI checkpoints and patrols to stop suspected impaired drivers, host community presentations on traffic safety issues, collaborate enforcement efforts with neighboring agencies and get funding for officer training and recertification, police said.

The grant was from the California Office of Traffic Safety through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

