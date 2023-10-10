Coachella Valley Firebirds’ Season Opener Sold Out

City News Service

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds’ season opener Friday at Acrisure Arena is sold out, the American Hockey League team announced Tuesday.

A banner commemorating the team’s Western Conference championship during its inaugural season will be unveiled during ceremonies preceding the 7:07 p.m. game against the Bakersfield Condors.

Outdoor fan festivities include the 4:45 p.m. player arrival red carpet event, live music, games, opportunities to take pictures with team mascot Fuego and to play inflatable street hockey, giveaways and drawings for prizes.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo