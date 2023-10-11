Santa Ana Winds Forecast for Inland Empire Thursday

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Santa Ana winds are in the forecast Thursday across the Inland Empire, prompting the National Weather Service to issue a Wind Advisory, warning of gusts up to 50 mph in a few locations.

The advisory will take effect just after midnight and continue to 3 p.m. Thursday.

“Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high- profile vehicle,” the NWS warned.

According to the agency, a ridge of high pressure will build over the region, triggering offshore flows, with northeast winds between 20 and 30 mph possible during the inland region’s first Santa Ana wind event of the fall season.

“This event will remain fairly weak, with a few gusts around 50 mph occurring in the usual prone spots,” according to an NWS statement.

The most intense winds are likely along Interstate 10, forecasters said.

Temperatures will climb with the arrival of the high pressure system, according to the Weather Service.

Daytime highs in the Riverside metropolitan area will hover in the mid 80s Thursday, and by Sunday, will reach the low 90s. Lows for the remainder of the week will dip into the upper 50s.

In the Coachella Valley, the mercury will top out in the upper 80s Thursday to Saturday, with near 100-degree temps possible Sunday and Monday, according to meteorologists. Lows are expected to be in the low to mid 60s. In the Temecula Valley, marine layers will keep a lid on daytime highs, which won’t break above 80 until Sunday, with lows for the rest of the week in the low 50s, the NWS said.

