Coachella Valley Firebirds Set To Open Second Season Friday evening

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Firebirds are scheduled to open their second season at a sold-out Acrisure Arena Friday evening against the Bakersfield Condors.

A banner commemorating the team’s Western Conference championship during its inaugural season will be unveiled during ceremonies preceding the 7:07 p.m. game.

Outdoor fan festivities include the 4:45 p.m. player arrival red carpet event, live music, games, opportunities to take pictures with team mascot Fuego and to play inflatable street hockey, giveaways and drawings for prizes.

The game will be shown on the American Hockey League’s streaming service, AHLTV, which is free through Sunday.

The Firebirds’ 26-player opening night roster includes 13 players with NHL experience. Captain Max McCormick, the team’s leading scorer last season with 67 points, is among 17 players returning for their second seasons, along with right wing Kole Lind, who led the Seattle Kraken’s AHL affiliate with 30 goals.

Bakersfield, the Edmonton Oilers’ AHL affiliate, has nine players with NHL experience on its 23-player roster.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.