Sold Out Crowd set for Firebirds Home Opener at Acrisure Arena

Another sold out crowd is expected for Friday when local fans pack inside of Acrisure Arena for the Coachella Valley Firebirds home opener.

Head Coach Dan Bylsma is excited for game day and a new season with a roughly new team. But the goal of getting up and down the sheet c0ntinues to be the system the Firebirds will carry on into the new year.

Our Tim O’Brien will be on the mic as the Firebirds In Game Arena Host to get everyone pumped up for the game. But before he gets on the mic, he’ll be LIVE at Acrisure Arena at 5pm & 6pm with a preview of their match up against the Bakersfield Condors.