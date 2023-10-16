Lakers to Finish Out Pre-Season at Acrisure Arena Thursday

City News Service

PALM DESERT (CNS) – The Los Angeles Lakers will close out the team’s 2023-24 pre-season schedule Thursday at Acrisure Arena.

The game against the Phoenix Suns will begin at 7 p.m. Thursday at the arena, 75702 Varner Road.

The team began its pre-season on the road Oct. 7 against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco, losing 108-125. The team won its next game against the Brooklyn Nets Oct. 9 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas by a score of 129-126.

Two consecutive home games — against the Golden State Warriors Friday and the Milwaukee Bucks Sunday — were held at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The Lakers won the game against the Kings, 109-101, but lost to the Warriors, 125-129.

The pre-season game will be broadcast on SpectrumSportsNet and can be heard on 710-AM ESPNLA, the team’s flagship station, Lakers officials said. Games can also be heard in Spanish on KWKW-1330 AM.

Limited tickets for the last pre-season game at Acrisure Arena are available at ticketmaster.com.

