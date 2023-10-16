Leslie Jordan to be Honored with 462nd Star on Palm Springs Walk of The Stars

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Actor and comedian Leslie Jordan, who died after having a medical emergency and crashing his car into a wall in Hollywood last year, will be honored Friday with the 462nd star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars.

“We are immensely thankful that we have the honor to pay tribute to the remarkably talented and dearly departed Leslie Jordan with the 462nd star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars,” Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Nona Watson said in a statement last month.

The star, sponsored by donations through the Del Shores Foundation, will be unveiled at 11 a.m. Friday — four days before the one-year anniversary of his death — in Downtown Palm Springs Park, according to chamber officials. Jordan served as the honorary co-chair of the Del Shores Foundation.

The ceremony will feature stories from friends, including Newell and Rosemary Alexander, Ann Walker, Dale Dickey, Cheyenne Jackson and Bart Stevens, chamber officials said.

“Leslie Jordan was my friend, my muse, my confidant, my brother for over 37 years. Leslie would love this honor,” Del Shores said in a statement. “He adored Palm Springs and gave back to this beautiful community for decades. I miss him every day, we all do.”

While driving his car, Jordan, 67, suffered a “sudden cardiac dysfunction” rooted in “arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease,” according to a report by the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner. He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 9:30 a.m. Oct. 24, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Jordan was an actor, playwright, comedian, and gay icon known for his turns in “Will and Grace” and “Sordid Lives.”

He became a social media sensation during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic, posting humorous videos while in quarantine in his native Tennessee, riffing on music, sometimes dancing and telling stories about his acting career.

In acting, he appeared in over 130 movies and TV shows, including “American Horror Story,” “The Cool Kids,” “Boston Legal,” “The Help,” and “Call Me Kat.” As a comedian, Jordan sold out multiple tours.

Additionally, he has released “Company’s Comin,” an album that reimagines gospel songs and features duets with Tanya Tucker, Brandi Carlisle, Eddie Vedder, and Dolly Parton among others.

“Now, we can be reminded of his amazing legacy to our entertainment, our laughter, and to our LGBTQ+ community by visiting his Palm Springs star,” Del Shores said.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.