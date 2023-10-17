Desert Recreation District Hosts Dia De Los Muertos Community Nights

Pristine Villarreal

THERMAL, CA – Desert Recreation District invites you to celebrate and remember your loved ones at Dia De Los Muertos.

A Community Ofrenda Night will be hosted on Thursday October 19th from 6 to 8pm. They will be creating a large communal ofrenda, and they ask that you bring a picture of a loved one who is no longer with us to place on the ofrenda.

Dia De Los Muertos will be hosted on Thursday November 2nd also from 6 to 8pm. Join them for a night of remembrance, fun, music, games and more! Snacks will be provided.

For more information or to register, visit MyRecreationDistrict.com or call 760-347-3484.

