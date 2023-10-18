Indio HS Standout loses tough battle with Colon Cancer

The community is mourning the loss of Aeneas “Chino” Ramos, a multi-sport athlete who recently lost his battle with colon cancer. He was 19-years-old.

Aeneas played football and baseball at Indio High School but the former Rajah was a star on the diamond. During his senior year, he was awarded MVP of the Desert Valley League in baseball. He had plans of attending College of the Desert and working his way up to get to the Major stage.

But, just weeks after receiving his high school diploma from Indio High, Aeneas was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer at just 17 years old.

Despite the devastating news, Aeneas continued to share his story and positivity in hopes of helping those who may also be suffering from the same disease.

For Aeneas’ full story, click here.

We have reached out to Indio Athletics and those close to Aeneas and we’ll have more tonight at 6pm.