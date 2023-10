Sunnylands Displays Altars For Dia De Los Muertos

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – Sunnylands Center and Gardens Wednesday began its annual celebration of Coachella Valley Days of Los Muertos, which spotlights local artists and community groups.

Eight local organizations put up altars in the garden, which will be open for the public to view from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Sunday, according to Sunnylands spokesman Ken Chavez. Shadow boxes were decorated and painted by artists recruited by Raices Cultura, a nonprofit organization.

Attendees can also engage with interactive family activities and take home their own arts and crafts kits, Chavez said.

On Friday, the altars and shadow boxes will be lit and available for viewing until 9 p.m., according to Chavez. Attendees will also have an opportunity, between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., to participate in a free drop-in Dia De Los Muertos-themed arts and crafts workshop.

On Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Desert Oasis Healthcare’s mobile clinic will offer free health screenings, influenza vaccines, COVID-19 vaccines and opportunities to speak to a primary health provider, Chavez said.

