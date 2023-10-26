2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival Sold Out

INDIO (CNS) – The 2024 Stagecoach Country Music Festival, set to be headlined by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert and Morgan Wallen, is sold out, organizers announced Thursday.

The annual three-day festival will be held from April 26-28, 2024, at the Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave., according to organizers. People still interested in passes if they become available were encouraged to join the festival’s waitlist at stagecoachfestival.com/waitlist-exchange/.

Eric Church is set to headline the first night of the festival April 26, organizers said. Other acts scheduled to perform that Friday include Jelly Roll, Elle King, Dwight Yoakam, Carin Leon and Paul Cauthen.

Miranda Lambert will headline the following day, April 27, according to organizers. Other performers set to take the stage before her include Post Malone, Willie Nelson, Leon Bridges, Ernest and Charley Crockett.

Morgan Wallen will close out the headlining performances Sunday night, April 28. Other performers on the last day of the festival include Hardy, Bailey Zimmerman, The Beach Boys, Megan Moroney and Clint Black.

Additionally, festival-goers will have the opportunity to attend late- night performances on the Palomino stage, which will feature Nickelback, Diplo, and Wiz Khalifa, according to festival organizers. The venue will also feature a Ferris wheel, the Compton Cowboys, Guy Fieri’s Stagecoach Smokehouse and a Honkytonk Dance Hall.

