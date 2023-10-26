About Families Inc. to Host 16th Annual Fall Family Festival in Indio Nov. 5

INDIO (CNS) – About Families Inc. will host the 16th Annual Fall Family Festival at the Empire Polo Club next weekend.

The festival will get underway at 10 a.m. Nov. 5 in The Forum, which is part of the Empire Polo Club, 81800 51st Ave., according to About Families Inc., a nonprofit organization aiming to educate families on emotional, mental and physical experiences during and after pregnancy.

“We invite your household out for an informative and entertaining occasion,” About Families CEO and founder Joanna Boles Whitlow said in a statement in August. “Our goal is to foster community and raise awareness of all the incredible programs and services available in the region.”

The festivities will feature a combination of live entertainment, a petting zoo, pony rides, food vendors, games, crafts wellness and resources for families in the Coachella Valley, according to organization officials. California Highway Patrol officers will also be on-site doing car seat safety checks.

Festival organizers expect more than 2,000 attendees at the venue, which will be lined with over 50 exhibitors and vendors focused on family activities.

More information can be found at aboutfamiliesinc.com.

