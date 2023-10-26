Annual Desert Townhall Series Lineup for 2024 Announced

Pristine Villarreal

INDIAN WELLS, CA – The tradition continues in Indian Wells, the annual Desert Townhall Series Lineup for 2024 is out.

The biggest and most influential names in the world have come to Indian Wells, creating lifetime memories for all those who attend. It includes an admiral science correspondent, a former ambassador, and a political consultant.

From Bob Costas, Chris Wallace, and Caroline Kennedy, to Scott Kelly, Chris Christie, and Condoleezza Rice, the noted list of speakers in the series history is indeed impressive.

For more information and to get tickets, visit https://deserttownhall.org/.

