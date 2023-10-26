Shadow Hills Varsity Girls lead pack at DEL Cross Country Meet 2

Talialaina Letoi

It was another big day for the Shadow Hills Lady Knights who swept the top three individual spots at the The Desert Empire League Cross Country Meet 2.

Julia Fernandez led the pack, finishing 17:56.2 and winning her first ever cross country race of her career. The talents of Ruby Avila and Miranda Salcedo followed right behind.

Xc Girls

And for the Boys Varsity, the La Quinta Blackhawks swooped in with Martin Torres finishing first at 15:36.5. The Shadow Hills Knights came in second as a team.

Xc Boys

The Final DEL Meet is slated for Thursday, November 2nd.

