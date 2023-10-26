SunLine Transit Agency Haunted Bus to Stop at Palm Springs VillageFest

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The SunLine Transit Agency will transform one of its coaches into a haunted bus that will be displayed Thursday at the Palm Springs VillageFest.

The “Haunted Mansion Bus” will be on display from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Tahquitz Canyon Way between South Palm Canyon and Indian Canyon drives, according to STA officials.

“Our employees really go all out to offer some fun screams and scares — and of course, there will be some treats as well,” agency CEO/General Manager Mona Babauta said in a statement. `This is one of several events we do each year to engage our community.

STA officials said that as guests step into the bus, which will be seemingly taken over by ghosts and ghouls each with their own haunting story, they will walk through a “terrifying” tour.

The bus will also feature a psychic medium, a haunted photo gallery, a black widow bride, rattling casket, and lurking hitchhikers, according to STA officials. Additionally staff will be on-site to help tell the horror story of the haunted bus theme while in full make-up and costumes.

