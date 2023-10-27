Idyllwild Arts Teacher Receives National Recognition As ‘Teacher Of The Year’

The Idyllwild Arts Academy has called the San Jacinto Mountains their home for over 70 years, but for the first time in the school’s history, one teacher received national recognition for her teaching in the arts.

“The All-American High School Film Festival is the biggest youth high school film festival in the world.” Catalina Alcaraz-Guzman says.

Catalina Alcaraz-Guzman has always had an interest in the arts, creating a professional photography studio in her hometown of Medellin, Columbia, to currently holding the title of the Chair of Film and Digital Media at the Idyllwild Arts Academy.

“I was a youth leader in Medellin, Colombia and the arts truly saved me you know, it was very convoluted times in the city of Medellin, it’s a place where there’s a lot of beauty but also war and violence and we were the young people doing cool things through the arts.” Alcaraz-Guzman says.

Her passion for the arts lead her to the Arts Academy in 2019, providing knowledge to the students in a way she says she could have used in her youth.

“It just comprises everything, the love for youth and what they can do and their potential and my love for filmmaking. My path has led me to this moment of being able to offer these kids what I wanted to have when I was their age. They come from around the world to board the school and work on their art for 12 hour days, they’re amazing.”

Last weekend, her hard work paid off, as she was chosen at the All-American High School Film Festival in New York City as this year’s Teacher of the Year.

“To me, it means a great recognition to the work we’ve been doing here for a few years since I joined Idyllwild Arts, and it’s a commitment to excellence to our students learning to be rigorous.” Alcaraz-Guzman says.

Now she says her goal is to continue to help students find their love for filmmaking.

“My dream is to continue to nurture young people into finding their creative voice and believing in them and instilling love for filmmaking as the one I have.” Alcaraz-Guzman adds.

Catalina adds that her goal is to become one of the best high-school film programs in the nation, and to invite all students to learn and discover the art of filmmaking.