Palm Springs Hosts Haunted House Carnival And Dia De Los Muertos Events

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A Halloween Haunted House Carnival and a Dia De Los Meurtos celebration will both be held in Palm Springs this week.

Residents can take their families to the carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Halloween Day, at the Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road. Carnival entry is $1 and haunted house entry is $1.

Then, a free, public Dia De Los Muertos event from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday will feature food, arts and crafts, mariachis and more at the Demuth Community Center, 3601 East Mesquite Ave.

The events are part of a series that got underway Thursday with a VillageFest Halloween, which featured a costume contest, pumpkin patch, carnival games, haunted house and trick-or-treating with the street fair’s vendors and merchants along Palm Canyon Drive. Over the weekend, a Festival of Frights event was held Saturday at Sunrise Park, with games, prizes and “spooky fun.”

