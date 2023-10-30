Palm Springs Hosts Haunted House Carnival And Dia De Los Muertos Events

Palm Springs Hosts Haunted House Carnival And Dia De Los Muertos Events

City News Service

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A Halloween Haunted House Carnival and a Dia De Los Meurtos celebration will both be held in Palm Springs this week.

Residents can take their families to the carnival from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Halloween Day, at the Desert Highland Unity Center, 480 Tramview Road. Carnival entry is $1 and haunted house entry is $1.

Then, a free, public Dia De Los Muertos event from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday will feature food, arts and crafts, mariachis and more at the Demuth Community Center, 3601 East Mesquite Ave.

The events are part of a series that got underway Thursday with a VillageFest Halloween, which featured a costume contest, pumpkin patch, carnival games, haunted house and trick-or-treating with the street fair’s vendors and merchants along Palm Canyon Drive. Over the weekend, a Festival of Frights event was held Saturday at Sunrise Park, with games, prizes and “spooky fun.”

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo