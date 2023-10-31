Palm Springs Aerial Tramway to Offer Special Thanksgiving Meals

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway Tuesday announced it will operate on a modified schedule and offer modified menus for Thanksgiving.

During the holiday weekend, from Nov. 23 to Nov. 26, the first tram up will be at 8 a.m. and the last tram down will be at 9:30 p.m., according to Tramway public relations manager Madison Morgan. Tram cars depart at least every 30 minutes.

Adults and seniors will also be able to purchase $41 combination tickets to include their admission and dinner at Pines Cafe on Thanksgiving Day, Morgan said. The tickets will be available for purchase from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 23.

“The holiday menu includes a choice of oven-roasted turkey, beef burgundy or vegetarian lasagna; a selection of side dishes; and a choice of pumpkin pie or carrot cake for dessert,” Morgan wrote in a statement. “A fountain beverage, coffee or tea are included.”

Additionally, a special Thanksgiving menu — which will include a butternut squash soup or mixed greens salad, oven-roasted turkey breast served with seasonal side dishes and an apple tart topped with ice cream — will be served by Peaks Restaurant, according to Morgan. The dining experience will cost adults and seniors $49, not including the tram fare, and will begin at 11 a.m.

Since 1963, the tramway has carried visitors 2 1/2 miles from Palm Springs to the San Jacinto Mountains, a trip that takes about 10 minutes. At an elevation of more than 8,500 feet, Mountain Station is an entry point to more than 50 miles of hiking trails.

More information is available at pstramway.com.

