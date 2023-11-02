UPDATE: CVUSD Office, John Kelly Elementary, La Familia High School on Brief Lockdown

THERMAL (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Unified School District office was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday along with two of its schools in Thermal as deputies searched for at least one suspect in the area.

Deputies found a stolen vehicle occupied by three people at 1:10 p.m. Thursday in the area of Polk Street and Kokell Avenue, Riverside County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Dierdre Vickers told City News Service.

“They attempted a traffic enforcement stop when the vehicle failed to yield,” Vickers said. “However, moments later, the driver and passenger fled from the vehicle.”

The suspects fled in the area of the schools and a lockdown was requested as deputies searched for the remaining two suspects, according to Vickers.

Around 1:20 p.m. Thursday, John Kelly Elementary, La Familia High School and the district office buildings were placed on a preventative lockdown due to the police activity, CVUSD public information officer Andrea Pasolini told CNS. The lockdown was lifted by 1:55 p.m.

“The lockdowns were not related to school activity but rather to protect students and staff from the police activity in the area,” Pasolini told CNS.

The second suspect was subsequently found in the area of Polk and Church streets, according to Vickers. The third suspect was still in the vehicle but was taken to a hospital due to an unrelated emergency.

