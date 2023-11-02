Free Dog Wellness Clinic Offered in Sky Valley Thursday

SKY VALLEY (CNS) – The Riverside County Department of Animal Services, in partnership with Riverside County Supervisor V. Manuel Perez, hosted a free dog wellness clinic Thursday in Sky Valley.

The clinic, which was open to residents from all communities, got underway at 9 a.m. Thursday and was available until 1 p.m. at the Sky Valley Community Center, 20-905 Hot Springs Road, according to Perez. Free dog vaccines and microchipping were available for dog-owners who reserved a spot.

“Sky Valley is a community with many dogs, and these services will help,” Perez said in a statement. “Keeping up with the recommended shots can help dogs stay healthy.”

About 100 appointments were confirmed after organizers promoted it in Sky Valley, according to Perez. Residents were able to continue making appointments and remaining spots were offered on a first-come, first-served basis to people who walked in.

“These events are a great thing that help our community and take care of our pets,” Perez said.

Information about future mobile clinics can be found at rcdas.org/mobile-wellness.

