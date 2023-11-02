La Quinta High School Hosts “Feed the Heroes” To Thank Local Veterans & First Responders

Thanksgiving came a few weeks early to La Quinta High School.

While students in the culinary program were busy in the kitchen, they were chefing it up for some special guests.

“Today, we have our ‘Feed the Heroes’ event where we cook a Thanksgiving meal for all of our veterans and first responders,” La Quinta High School Culinary Arts Academy’s Student President Madison Janosc explained. “We’ve had the kitchen full and busy with all periods, all grade levels. They’ve all worked together to make this meal here. We started early this morning to get everything cooked and prepped.”

The school’s annual “Feed the Heroes” was a true Thanksgiving.

It’s a way for students to say “thanks” to those who serve our community.

It’s also a time for “giving” with veterans and first responders sharing wisdom to the next generation.

“They were going around asking them questions about what we do, walking around and speaking with law enforcement, as well as veterans and just asking them about what happened during their time,” Riverside County Sheriff’s Department Lieutenant Robert Garcia said. “That was actually pretty neat being able to share some stories.”

“I did two tours in Vietnam as a gunner’s mate and was wounded on my second tour at 19. I woke up in the hospital three days later. I had no idea what happened but I’m here,” VFW Post 3699 Commander Leonard Abramowitz shared. “They are hungry for information about what happened during Vietnam because they don’t know. They had relatives who may have been in Vietnam, but they don’t know exactly what the war was about.”

These students filled their plates with delicious food and filled their hearts in the season of gratitude.

“It’s nice to have them do this for everyone and then come up here and ask us things about what we’re doing,” Lt. Garcia shared.

“It is truly an honor having them do this for us,” Cmdr. Abramowitz continued. “I’m amazed. I am still floored by this.”

The school is also giving veterans and first responders a chance to formally speak with La Quinta High School students about their career and experiences.

If you’re interested, click here to fill out the speaker interest form.