Windblown Dust Advisory Issued for Parts of RS County

COACHELLA (CNS) – The South Coast Air Quality Management District Monday issued a windblown dust advisory for parts of Riverside County beginning Monday night, with the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass expected to be hit hardest.

The advisory will run from 6 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Wednesday, the agency said.

Impacted areas include Beaumont, Idyllwild, Desert Hot Springs, Cathedral City, Indio and Mecca. The highest levels were expected in the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass Area, according to the SCAQMD .

“Periods of elevated particle pollution levels in the Coachella Valley and San Gorgonio Pass are expected from Tuesday evening through Wednesday evening,” the agency said.

Air quality index levels are expected to be very unhealthy or worse as a result of blowing dust, the SCAQMD said.

The agency advised people to limit their exposure by remaining indoors with windows and doors closed and avoiding vigorous physical activity.

“Run your air conditioning and/or an air purifier. If possible, do not use swamp coolers or whole house fans that bring in outside air,” the group advised.

The SCAQMD is the regulatory agency responsible for improving air quality for large areas of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties.

Air quality alerts can be found at aqmd.gov.

Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.