Palm Desert Rotary Donated To West Shore High School, Celebrates With Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

SALTON CITY, CA – Palm Desert Rotary donated 12 iMacs for West Shore High School during the Covid-19 pandemic, and celebrated the donation with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and shift to online instruction, Riverside County Office of Education launched the “All For One”, a giving campaign centered on raising funds to provide computers, tablets, and/or mobile hotspot devices to students and families to ensure consistent access to remote learning to bridge the digital divide in Riverside County schools. The Palm Desert Rotary club immediately responded to the call, and West Shores High School students were the direct beneficiaries of the generous donation.