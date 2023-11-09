Riverside County Gas Prices Drop for 41st Straight Day

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped Thursday for the 41st consecutive day, decreasing 1.3 cents to $5.043.

The average price has dropped $1.108 over the past 40 days, including 1.9 cents Wednesday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. The streak follows a run of 22 increases in 24 days totaling 86.6 cents.

The average price is 12 cents less than one week ago, 78.3 cents lower than one month ago and 33.9 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.33 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 42nd consecutive day and 50th time in the last 52 days, falling four-tenths of a cent to $3.401. It has dropped 48 cents over the past 52 days, including three-tenths of a cent Wednesday.

The national average price is 4.7 cents less than one week ago, 30.3 cents lower than one month ago and 40.4 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.615 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

