Palm Springs Designated as Regional Site for Veterans Day

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs has been designated as a Regional Site for the observance of Veterans Day by the Veterans Day National Committee of Department of Veterans Affairs, officials said.

“Palm Springs is one of a limited number of events nationwide to receive this important designation,” city spokesperson Amy Blaisdell said in a statement. “The events that are chosen will ensure that fitting tributes are paid across the nation and serve as examples for other communities to follow when planning their Veterans Day observances.”

Festivities from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday include a drive-thru luncheon in the parking lot of City Hall, 3200 East Tahquitz Canyon Way, Blaisdell said. The event will offer free lunches for veterans while supplies last.

The Palm Springs High School Jazz Band will provide entertainment.

On Saturday, the 26th Annual Palm Springs Veterans Day Parade, with an “Honoring All Who Served” theme, will get underway at 3:30 p.m. along Palm Canyon Drive from Ramon Road to Alejo Road. The Palm Springs High School Spirit of the Sands Band will follow the parade with a patriotic concert featuring a fireworks finale, which will close out the series of events, at Amado Road.

Activities kicked off Thursday during VillageFest with a booth where veterans received free hand-held American flags.

