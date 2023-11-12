Firebirds fall to Wranglers 4-1 on home ice

Firebirds fall to Wranglers 4-1 on home ice

Talialaina Letoi

The Coachella Valley Firebirds dropped to the Calgary Wranglers at their barn of Acrisure Arena, the final score 4-1.

The lone goal would be by Ville Ottavainen, who netted his first professional goal on off a feed from Luke Henman. Coachella Valley outshot the Wranglers 41-23 but no puck luck in the second and third period.

They’re now 6-3 on the season. They return to Acrisure Arena Sunday to host the Tucson Roadrunners for Firebirds Funday. Puck drop is set for 5pm.

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo