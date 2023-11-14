31st Annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Returns Alongside Tree Lighting

PALM SPRINGS, CA – The Coachella Valley and beyond is invited to come celebrate the holidays in Downtown Palm Springs for the annual holiday tree lighting on Friday, Dec. 1 followed by the city’s much loved 31st annual Palm Springs Festival of Lights Parade on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Please help us share the magic! Once again, the parade will be broadcast live beginning at 6pm on NBC Palm Springs.

Canine Buddy Holly is to serve as the first ever “Canine Grand Marshal”. Hannah Wright, Manny the Movie Guy, Fire Chief Paul Alvarado and news reporter Kitty Alvarado have been named community Grand Marshals.

The City of Palm Springs Holiday Tree lighting slated for Friday, Dec. 1. Prior to the lighting of the tree, Mayor Grace Garner and canine mayor Buddy Holly will host the city’s Annual Holiday Banner Student Awards beginning at 4pm in the park.

“The City of Palm Springs is thrilled to once again celebrate the magic of the holiday season with our residents and visitors at the official holiday tree lighting and magnificent Festival of Lights Parade,” said Mayor Grace Garner. “The entire Coachella Valley and beyond is invited to bring the whole family and your four-legged friends and come celebrate the holidays in beautiful Palm Springs, California. Truly like no place else.”

For more information about a plethora of holiday happenings throughout the month of December in Palm Springs, visit www.palmspringsholidays.org.