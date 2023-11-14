Riverside County Gas Prices Still Falling

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped six-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $4.992, its 45th decrease in the last 46 days.

The average price is 8.3 cents less than one week ago, 65.9 cents lower than one month ago and 36.8 cents cheaper than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.381 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, 2022.

The national average price dropped for the 47th consecutive day, falling 1.2 cents to $3.353. It is 5.5 cents less than one week ago, 25.6 cents lower than one month ago and 42 cents cheaper than one year ago. It has dropped $1.663 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14, 2022.

“GasBuddy counts 11 states where average prices are below $3 per gallon, with several more to join this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations.

“Even in California, the nation’s most expensive gasoline average will fall below $5 in the next 48 hours. Gasoline demand has struggled in recent weeks, falling not only due to the seasonal nature, as Americans drive less as the weather gets colder, but it appears there may be some economic headwinds entering the equation as well.”

