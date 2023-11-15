Lady Knights slam way to victory in season opener against Lady Trojans

The Shadow Hills Lady Knights secure victory at the first dual meet of the season against the Yucca Valley Lady Trojans

The Lady Knights held their own on the mat taking the Lady Trojans down in dominating fahsion, 78-6. They’d win all matches by pin but one.

The program has quickly grown behind Head Coach Jody Davis and Coach Romo. But it’s more to them than just winning matches, it’s about growing the sport here in the Coachella Valley.

Our Tali Letoi caught up with Coach Davis and Captain Alyson Ortiz after the meet and will have all that and more on NBC Palm Springs at 11pm.