Award Winning La Quinta Art Celebration Begins November 16th

LA QUINTA, CA – The award-winning La Quinta Art Celebration began today and will run through Sunday, November 19th, from 10am to 5pm on all days.

Artists from 32 states and five countries participated this year, at the La Quinta Civic Center.

While viewing the art, attendees can enjoy Napa Valley Wines, top-shelf spirits and culinary delights, along with live music from a variety of performers.

Tickets and more information can be found at https://www.playinlaquinta.com/.