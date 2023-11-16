Coachella Valley in CIF-SS Semifinals: ‘We want to stand on business’

One more sleep before the Friday Night Lights return and the Coachella Valley Mighty Arabs tell our Tali Letoi they’re ready to ‘stand on business’ in the semifinals against whoever is on the opposite team.

“Standing on business just means we’re going to run over anybody that’s in an opposite jersey of us,” says senior offensive lineman Aiden Cano. He praises not only his team but the senior talent on the line that paves the way for this offense to perform.

Junior standout Mikey Rodriguez says the team wants to make a statement.

“A lot of people didn’t think that we would make it this far. But just being able to be in this position and keep moving forward is what matters,” says Rodriguez.

The Mighty Arabs hit the road to face Cerritos. The game will be held at Gahr High School, kickoff set for 7pm.