Desert Hot Springs State of the City, Business Awards, and Expo

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA – The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the City of Desert Hot Springs, invites you to the Desert Hot Springs State of the City, Business Awards, and Expo.

The event will be held on Thursday, November 16th, with the Expo and registration starting at 10am and the event beginning at 11:30am.

The venue will be the Desert Hot Springs Recreation Center, located at 11750 Cholla Dr. in Desert Hot Springs. This annual event offers a review of economic activity from the previous year, as well as future development and plans significant for the business community. Mayor Scott Matas will be our featured speaker for this event.

In addition to a city update, local business professionals will be recognized for professional accomplishments and significant contributions to their community. Among the categories honored will be Business of the Year. Attendees will enjoy lunch during the presentation and are welcome to attend a business expo held prior.

For more information visit https://www.cityofdhs.org/.