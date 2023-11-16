DSUSD Teacher Sole California Recipient of The Milken Educator Award, First One Since 1993

INDIO, CA – A Desert Sands Unified teacher was awarded the prestigious Milken Educator Award Thursday, November 16th.

It was the surprise of a lifetime for an exceptional Indio teacher! Milken Educator Awards Founder Lowell Milken presented Alexis Arias with a $25,000 Milken Educator Award at a vibrant school assembly.

The Award recognizes the work of this educator as a model for the state and nation. Alexis Arias is the sole recipient of the Milken Educator Award this 2023-24 season and the first from DSUSD since 1993.

The visit to Indio is part of the Milken Family Foundation’s historic, nationwide tour reaching presentation of the 3,000th Milken Educator in 2024.

For more information on the Milken Family Foundation you can go to their website https://www.milkeneducatorawards.org/.