Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival, Food Truck Fiesta Begin

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – The 9th annual Cathedral City International Hot Air Balloon Festival and Food Truck Fiesta got underway Friday with a balloon launch at the Agua Caliente Casino.

At around 6 a.m. Friday, spectators began to gather around and indulge in coffee and donuts by Chaka Donuts at the casino, 32250 Bob Hope Drive. The balloons were launched at 7 a.m.

Festivities will continue at 4 p.m. with a Food Truck Fiesta Hot Air Balloon and Drone Show at the amphitheater, 68526 Avenue Lalo Guerrero, according to organizers.

Attendees will have an opportunity to browse the streets of food trucks, a beer and wine garden, bounce houses, and live music from Rolling Stones tribute band Mick Adams.

Organizers said that after the sun sets, at 7 p.m., attendees can make their way to the Westin, 71333 Dinah Shore Drive, where Mindi Abair will perform, joined by Grammy-nominated vocal group DW3.

The festival will continue until Sunday with additional activities such as face painting, balloon twister, a pilot meet and greet, giveaways, a hot air balloon candy drop and breakfast among much more, according to organizers.

For more information and tickets, go to https://www.hotairballoonfest.com/.

Additional contributions to this story by Pristine Villarreal.