CIF-SS Semifinals preview: Yucca Valley & Xavier Prep

CIF-SS Semifinals preview: Yucca Valley & Xavier Prep

Pristine Villarreal

Four local high schools continue their quest for a ring in the CIF Southern Section Semifinals.

Coachella Valley is on the road facing Cerritos while Desert Hot Springs looks to keep their historic playoff streak going against St. Monica Prep.

Yucca Valley is at home hosting their third playoff game against Santa Fe. Xavier Prep also finds themselves back at home hosting the West Covina Bulldogs.

Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien caught up with head coaches James Dockery and Jeremy Johnson ahead of kickoff!

Trending Now

Follow us on Facebook

Privacy Policy

Suscribe Form Desktop

CONTACT US!

Submit your suggestions and questions

Nbc Palm Spring Logo

Download our App

Apple Store Logo

Play Store Logo