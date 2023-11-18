Friday Night Lights: Final Four local high schools in the CIF-SS Semifinals

Four local high school teams left standing in the semifinals of the CIF-SS Playoffs. Win or go home and for some heartbreak underneath the Friday Night Lights.

The Yucca Valley Trojans do something that hasn’t been done in school history since 1996.

Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien break it all down on Friday Night Lights sponsored by Honda of the Desert.