Fire Breaks Out In Indio Foothills

Tiani Jadulang

*Update at 7:25 p.m.
According to Police-Fire Aviation and Scanner Feeds, the vegetation fire in the Macomber Palms area has grown to approximately 30-40 acres.
Bright flames can be seen across the Coachella Valley, Sunday evening.
Fire officials tell NBC Palm Springs the blaze broke out at around 6 p.m., off of Washington Street and Coyote Song Way near the Coachella Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
Firefighters are on the scene, and as of 6:30 p.m., 7 acres have burned. No homes have been evacuated at this time.
NBC Palm Springs will continue to track this fire and provide any further updates.

