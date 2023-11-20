‘Giant Skillz Athletics’ makes way to Coachella Valley to work with local athletes

For many of our local football student athletes, the playoff push and season has officially come to an end. However, that hasn’t stopped many of them from chasing their dreams and putting in the work to do so.

Giant Skillz Athletics held its first Offensive and Defensive line training camp in the Coachella Valley and many local athletes made it a priority to train Sunday morning. The GSA program aims to develop young athletes of all ages to get to the next level. It has worked with some of the best athletes in the nation and has the track record to prove it.

It’s led by Chris Talamaivao and Mustafa Johnson, widely known as ‘Coach Moose.’ Talamaivao says, the turnout of athletes that made it out to work on a Sunday morning with them was ‘mind-blowing.’ These camps are usually held in the Inland Empire and Orange County region, but he says it was time to get out to the valley and work with the big men here.

“I think it was just that time that we feel needed to bring it up here. We can’t just have it for the kids in those areas and we love to get out here and take it to everyone else who wants to work.”

Be sure to tune in to NBC Palm Springs at 6pm and 11pm for the full story with our Tali Letoi. We’ll also hear from our local athletes about their experience with the training camp.