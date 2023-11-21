Palm Springs International Airport Prepares for 35,000 Passengers Over Thanksgiving Holiday

It’s that time of year again when thousands take to the skies for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Airlines across the country are bracing for record setting travel after last year’s number stressed the country’s aviation system.

The Transportation Security Administration expects to screen over 30 million passengers this week alone.

Locally, staff with the Palm Springs International Airport is assuring passengers they’re prepared as it’s expecting yet another huge turnout.

“It’s a little bit astounding. We’re expecting 35,000 passengers departing from Palm Springs International Airport from Tuesday to Sunday just this week,” Palm Springs International Airport Communications and Marketing Specialist Jake Ingrassia said.

The busiest days at PSP are expected to be the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and the Sunday after with about 7,000 passengers on each of those days.

“It’s going to be a little chaotic,” Ingrassia continued. “We ask passengers to please bear with us. We want to see people arriving at the airport about two hours before their departing flight if they’re trying to check a bag and if you’re just carrying on, we ask that you come about 90 minutes before your departure time.”

PSP is also expecting parking to be in very high demand.

“On our website, there are real time monitors so you can see what lots are filling up,” Ingrassia explained. “In case they do get pretty full, we do have an overflow lot with plenty of parking and regular shuttle service running to and from the terminal.”

But while you’re making your travel plans, don’t think you have to leave your homemade pumpkin pie at home.

“Something that you might not know you’re actually able to bring your Thanksgiving fixings in your carry on luggage and in your checked luggage but Ii just has to be frozen,” Ingrassia said. “So go ahead, freeze those mashed potatoes, freeze that stuffing, freeze that gravy and bring it along with you because who doesn’t love some leftovers?”

So while people are busy with their holiday plans, PSP is making sure your experience is as smooth as your takeoff.

“We came all the way from Big Bear,” Passenger Raven Arndt shared. “We specifically came to Palm Springs because it’s a little easier and it helped with the hustle and bustle a little bit, but it’s also gorgeous and beautiful and outdoors.”

“I came here for three days because of an art gallery,” Passenger Elena Bulatova said. It’s so easy to fly from Palm Springs. There is no direct flight to Miami Beach, but it’s so easy. It took me barely five minutes to go through the gate.”

The airport is going through a few construction projects which means some restaurants and shops are closed so if you want to stop and eat before takeoff, make sure to build in extra time since many will be at full capacity.

For airport parking and real time monitors, click here.