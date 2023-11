Road Closure – Martha’s Village and Kitchen Thanksgiving Day 5K

PALM DESERT, CA – Due to the return of Martha’s Village Village & Kitchen’s Annual Thanksgiving Day 5k Run, El Paseo will be temporarily closed between Highway 74 and Portola on Thursday November 23rd, from 4:30am to 11:30am.

Minor delays are possible, and motorists are encouraged to allow extra time or use alternate routes.