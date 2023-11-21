Yucca Valley to play Cerritos for CIF-SS Championship Saturday

The Yucca Valley Trojans will face the Cerritos Dons Saturday, November 25th at Artesia High School. This is the first time in school history since 1996.

NBC Palm Springs will be there for the latest updates from kickoff until the final minute.

Monday, the team attended the 2023 CIF-SS Championship Luncheon, sponsored by the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Yucca Valley Trojans at the 2023 CIF-SS Championship Luncheon, sponsored by the @chargers 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 counting down to Saturday 🏈😤@CoachJohnsonYV @takesbytal @timobrientv pic.twitter.com/gvvLrwXaur — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) November 21, 2023

On Wednesday, the Trojans are set to hold a media day press conference with coaches and the team in the lecture hall at Yucca Valley High School at 2p.m.

NBC Palm Springs will have all the details on Wednesday at 6pm & 11pm.