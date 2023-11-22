Galilee Center’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution To Hold Check Presentation Ceremony

MECCA, CA – On Wednesday, November 22nd, Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia will hold a check presentation ceremony celebrating a $2 million state budget allocation for the Galilee Center. The presentation will take place right before the Galilee Center’s Annual Thanksgiving Food Distribution in Mecca.

Gloria Gomez, president and founder of the Galilee Center, said, “We are so grateful to have the support of assemblyman Eduardo Garcia and his staff, we applaud the assemblyman’s efforts in recognizing the urgent needs of the Eastern Coachella Valley. Claudia and I are humbled and eternally grateful for his continued support of our mission to help the poor and disenfranchised. Thank you!”

Assemblymember Garcia stated, “During this season of giving, we recognize the Galilee Center’s commitment to providing critical resources and aid to our most vulnerable. We are thankful for all their work. We are proud to deliver $2 million in state budget resources to support the Galilee Center as they expand their mission of service within our community.”

This California Budget Investment secured by Assemblymember Garcia will support the nonprofit’s expansion project, which includes a new administration office and increased farmworker, family, and refugee services.