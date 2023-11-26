CIF-SS Div. 12 Championship: Yucca Valley falls in OT to Cerritos 19-13

Four quarters just wasn’t enough for the CIF Southern Section Championship game between the Yucca Valley Trojans and the Cerritos Dons.

Cerritos would make a late comeback in the fourth quarter to force overtime. The Dons would stop the Trojans from scoring and then seal the deal with a walk-off touchdown in overtime.

At halftime, the scoreboard would read 7-0 Trojans after a lone touchdown by Michael Ramos Jr. at the goal line.

Yucca Valley with the first score of the game! Michael Ramos Jr keeps it himself. XP is good! 7-0 Trojans with 1:43 left in the first half #CVFNL @takesbytal @timobrientv pic.twitter.com/Xd1XXAOLvt — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) November 26, 2023

But it all came down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter where things would take a turn. Cerritos would find the end zone on fourth down but a blocked kick by the Trojans would keep the momentum alive.

Senior standout Myles Harper would then find a hole and then some to stretch the Trojans lead after a 40+ yard touchdown. A missed PAT would give the Trojans a 13-6 lead.

Myles Harper rips off a big run for the TD! XP is no good. Yucca Valley leads 13-6 with 2:50 left in the game. #CVFNL @takesbytal @timobrientv pic.twitter.com/n3tBh8TYuC — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) November 26, 2023

The Dons would score on the next drive to tie things up at 13 a piece with just seconds left in regulation. Yucca Valley would receive the ball first in overtime but be unable to find the end zone. Cerritos would find a wide open Jeremiah Bagaygay for the walk-off touchdown and hand the heartbreaking loss to the Trojans.

“Offensively we weren’t finding our rhythm,” said Head Coach Jeremy Johnson. “They had a really good defense and they held us down there for a while.”

Despite the loss, Coach Johnson reiterated how proud he was of this group of young men and the historic playoff push this season.

“I’m really proud of these guys and they didn’t quit in this game, all the way to the end they fought hard.”